On Tuesday, August 23, at 2:39 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Wells Ave NW. Arriving units found smoke showing from the eves of a residential structure and flames in a second-floor window. The primary fire was quickly extinguished. Crews then spent an extended amount of time on scene extinguishing hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the structure. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The total damages to the structure and contents is estimated to be $80,000.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO