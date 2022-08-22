ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Red Lobster restaurant location on Franklin Boulevard closed over the weekend, apparently for good. Many residents took to social media on Sunday and Monday wondering why the restaurant had closed. “As a former part-time Red Lobster employee, it actually means a lot,” said Jeremy...
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Drumstick#Dash#Pinnacle Bank
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfirnews.com

Fire in NW Roanoke causes extensive damage

On Tuesday, August 23, at 2:39 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Wells Ave NW. Arriving units found smoke showing from the eves of a residential structure and flames in a second-floor window. The primary fire was quickly extinguished. Crews then spent an extended amount of time on scene extinguishing hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the structure. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The total damages to the structure and contents is estimated to be $80,000.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy