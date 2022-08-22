Read full article on original website
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Red Lobster restaurant location on Franklin Boulevard closed over the weekend, apparently for good. Many residents took to social media on Sunday and Monday wondering why the restaurant had closed. “As a former part-time Red Lobster employee, it actually means a lot,” said Jeremy...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
City leaders search for solutions after weekend shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City continues to search for solutions after two early morning shootings in downtown Roanoke and still no arrests. On Saturday morning, a man died at the hospital after he came in with gunshot wounds. And on Sunday morning, Roanoke City police said a man...
WSLS
Red Lobster in Roanoke closing its doors after more than 43 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Red Lobster has officially closed its doors, something that took many by surprise. The seafood restaurant was located on 3529 Franklin Road, SW and served the Star City for more than four decades. A sign that was posted on the door says it was...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses homelessness in State of the City speech
In his State of the City address, Mayor Sherman Lea spoke on Roanoke’s homelessness problem and the steps the city has taken to address it. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses Roanoke’s gun violence in speech
Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address highlighted gun violence as one of the most serious problems facing the Valley. He says that it isn’t solely a law enforcement issue. WFIR’s Emma Thomas, with more:
wfirnews.com
Fire in NW Roanoke causes extensive damage
On Tuesday, August 23, at 2:39 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Wells Ave NW. Arriving units found smoke showing from the eves of a residential structure and flames in a second-floor window. The primary fire was quickly extinguished. Crews then spent an extended amount of time on scene extinguishing hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the structure. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The total damages to the structure and contents is estimated to be $80,000.
wfirnews.com
$5,000 grants for black-owned small businesses available for now
The application period is now open for black-owned businesses to get a $5,000 grant. WFIR’s Ian Price has more from an agency with a Roanoke office that’s trying to get the word out.
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
WSET
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
