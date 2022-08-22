Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Feds Charge California Woman With Possessing 12 Pounds of Meth
A California woman has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Johnson County in April, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Wednesday. Court documents did not indicate why four months elapsed from the time of the...
Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Worst in America, Report Says
According to a new report released Thursday, Wyoming is among the most dangerous states during COVID-19, based on how well it's kept the pandemic under control and how much it's vaccinating. In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington,...
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
Natrona County Republican Party Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming GOP in Supreme Court
The Natrona County Republican Party has reasserted its claims that the Wyoming GOP violated the state party's bylaws at its 2020 convention by filing a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The county party filed the initial notice with the Supreme Court on Aug. 19, and the subsequent documents will...
Life Expectancy Down in Wyoming: How Long Will You Live?
Each and every human on Earth at some point in their life time has wondered about their own mortality. While there are definitely "unforeseen circumstances" and health issues that can greatly reduce your life span, science has still determined the average age for men and women, based on your geographical location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete
The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Ironically Wyoming is NOT Among the Best States for Women’s Equality
For the state that is known as the "Equality State", a recent study shows that Wyoming isn't quite up to par with it's nickname. There's a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, that lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", and unfortunately, the Cowboy State didn't rank too well. While there are definitely states that scored worse, overall, Wyoming ranked 33rd.
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
What Keeps The ENORMOUS Wyoming Mosquitos From Biting You?
Nothing will ruin your outdoor fun quicker than being attacked by the pterodactyl sized Wyoming mosquitos. There is a whole section of many stores that are dedicated to selling you the best options to keep those pesky bugs away. With so many products on the market, how do you pick...
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Elk hunters asked to submit blood samples from their harvested animal
This fall elk hunters in specific hunt areas are again being asked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to help brucellosis surveillance efforts by taking a blood sample from their elk immediately after harvest with a Game and Fish sample kit, keeping it cool and submitting it soon-after harvest.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0