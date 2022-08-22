ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week

Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
Life Expectancy Down in Wyoming: How Long Will You Live?

Each and every human on Earth at some point in their life time has wondered about their own mortality. While there are definitely "unforeseen circumstances" and health issues that can greatly reduce your life span, science has still determined the average age for men and women, based on your geographical location.
Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete

The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Ironically Wyoming is NOT Among the Best States for Women's Equality

For the state that is known as the "Equality State", a recent study shows that Wyoming isn't quite up to par with it's nickname. There's a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, that lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", and unfortunately, the Cowboy State didn't rank too well. While there are definitely states that scored worse, overall, Wyoming ranked 33rd.
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming

Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

