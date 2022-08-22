ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Chances for development remain low in the eastern Atlantic

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Though we are weeks away from the average peak of hurricane season, the only area of interest is a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. This disturbance has a low chance of development and is moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

It’s been 50 days since our last tropical storm in the Atlantic! Late August and September are often busy times of year in the tropics, with the statistical peak of the season normally falling in early September.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? Now’s the time of year to get ready should a storm threaten us in the future. Get caught up on your tropical weather knowledge here.

