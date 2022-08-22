Read full article on original website
Related
Geno Smith wins Seahawks’ QB competition
Two days after saying he was in no hurry to decide on the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, Seattle coach Pete Carroll
J. Alphonse Nicholson To Star In ‘Black Spartans’
P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson is spreading his wings and exploring an opportunity on the big screen. Deadline has reported that Nicholson has secured a deal to star alongside Neal McDonough and Casey Cott in a film called Black Spartans. Led by Insecure producer Ben Cory Jones, the film is set to begin production in Atlanta, Georgia this fall.
NFL・
Rhyne Howard Wins 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year
The No.1 draft pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft Rhyne Howard has been announced as the winner of the Rookie of the Year Award, joining Angel McCoughtry (2009) as the only two players to win the award for the franchise. Howard received 53 votes from the panel of 56 sportswriters...
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0