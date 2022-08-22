Read full article on original website
A century after last fire, Hale County church goes up in flames
A church in the Hale County community of Gallion lies in ashes for the second time since it first broke ground in 1855. On Friday, Bethlehem Baptist Church was reduced to little more than piles of burned-out rubble. One of the few things left intact was the church’s bell.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last...
Saint Paul Baptist Church hosting food giveaway early Thursday
Need help putting food on the table? Saint Paul Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday morning. The Saint Paul Outreach Ministry is offering food beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 3501 Stillman Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Food will be first come, first served.
Area schools brace for upcoming milk shortage
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools is bracing for a milk shortage that will affect more than 100 other school districts in Alabama. The shortage is because of the scheduled closing of Borden dairy plants in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Borden produces most of the 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk...
Tuscaloosa Academy, ACA Hope Newly Established Bond Helps Create Tuscaloosa Football Rivalry
The Tuscaloosa Academy football team travels to American Christian Academy Friday for the first time in over two decades. Over the summer, TA transitioned to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) after having previously being a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA.) Moving from the AISA to...
Eat more chicken in Northport: Chick-fil-A reopens
After 16 weeks of eating less chicken, Chick-fil-A in Northport has reopened its doors bigger and better than ever. The super popular Southern fast-food staple has two Tuscaloosa locations alongside the one near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport. And Chick-fil-A fanatics are elated...
After keys go missing, woman’s car stolen in broad daylight
Car thefts might be down 20% from last year in Tuscaloosa, but it’s still happening. Even in broad daylight. Leaving keys in the car isn’t uncommon. People run inside to pick up a to-go order, pump gas or leave them so they run back inside for a forgotten item all the time.
Eutaw mom expands diaper bank into Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA – New moms go through a lot that’s overwhelming, and giving birth is only the beginning. Once baby comes, shopping lists include a whole lot more. One mother in Eutaw took her troubles and decided she’d ensure those who come after her have the support she was lacking.
Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class
Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23. The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive. Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events. This year’s chair is...
After vandalism, cleanup begins at Evergreen Cemetery
Evergreen Cemetery, located next to Bryant-Denny Stadium, looks a whole lot different today than it did several months ago. In March, someone vandalized more than a dozen large tombstones and memorials. For months, those memories were left tattered, but the city of Tuscaloosa made major repairs this week. The Tuscaloosa...
Pet of the Week, Aug. 23, 2022: Meet Allie
Allie finds a home wherever she goes, but the Humane Society of West Alabama is hoping she’ll find her forever home soon enough. This 2-year-old terrier mix weighs in around 28 pounds and is full of confidence and playful, friendly energy. Allie was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal...
Eutaw seeking takeover of Boligee water system
It’s no secret that Greene County has been battling issues with water service. In fact, the city of Eutaw has requested a takeover of Boligee’s system. As of Wednesday, Boligee has not responded. On Tuesday, the Eutaw City Council unanimously approved water consolidation and assessment so it could...
Greene County Health System searching for health care workers
If you’re looking for a job in health care, the Greene County Health System wants you. Available positions include nurses, clerks, lab technicians and billing coders. RNs and LPNs are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and CNAs are eligible for $2,500. If you’re interested, you can apply in...
Alabama, HBCUs partnering for student program
The University of Alabama will soon be developing a bridge program for students from three Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in renewable energy. The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Alabama for the program that UA Graduate School’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative and the College of Arts and Sciences’ department of chemistry and biochemistry worked to develop.
Tuscaloosan sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking
A Tuscaloosa man this week was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges. Clemmie Lee Spencer, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm after a previous drug trafficking conviction.
Alabama football ready to turn attention to Utah State
University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban addressed the media Wednesday evening in a press conference nearing the end of fall camp. “We continue this week to work on other opponents who do different things,” Saban said in preparation of the upcoming season. “But not really starting on that until Friday full metal jacket.”
Puff puff pass: Council vote on medical marijuana not unanimous, back next week
Because of a 5-1 vote, Tuscaloosa has to wait another week before approving or denying the ability for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within city limits. On Tuesday, the vote could only pass if it were unanimous. District 3 Council Member Norman Crow voted against the measure, meaning...
Alabama football update: Aug. 23, 2022
The Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage Saturday included more offensive fireworks than the first scrimmage. Rodney Orr from “Tider Insider” says receivers Kobe Prentice and Traeshon Holden shined on offense along with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan. On the defensive side, Will Anderson shined in the...
Alabama reaches new deals with athletics coaches including Saban, Byrne
The University of Alabama’s football, men’s basketball and gymnastics programs are among the best NCAA programs in the United States. Coaches from each of these sports received contract extensions on Tuesday including football head coach Nick Saban, incoming gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston, basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
Tuscaloosa designated HUD Housing Counseling Agency
Need help buying a home or finding a home? Tuscaloosa has some new resources that may help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently designated the city of Tuscaloosa as a HUD Housing Counseling Agency. A HUD Housing Counseling Agency provides resources to homebuyers, homeowners, low- to moderate-income...
