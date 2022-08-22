ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trincoll.edu

Trinity College Welcomes 14 New Tenure-Track Faculty Members

Fourteen tenure-track faculty members began new appointments at Trinity College on July 1, 2022, bringing with them a variety of research interests and expertise. According to Dean of the Faculty and Vice President for Academic Affairs Sonia Cardenas, eight of these new faculty members were hired through the college’s Special Opportunity Hiring (SOH) initiative, which was launched last year to help increase faculty diversity.
trincoll.edu

Fall COVID-19 Policies: Masking and Testing Rollbacks; Dashboard Will Not Be Resumed

In an Aug. 18 email to the community, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Joe DiChristina and Chief Financial Officer Dan Hitchell announced Trinity’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. The College has rollbacked masking and testing requirements and discontinued the COVID-19 dashboard. Faculty can now choose to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy