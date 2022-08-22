Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest
Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the latest in the district. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Directors Mike Richardson and Michael Swanson about the 2022 marching band season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
kniakrls.com
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Back to School Part 3
It’s that time of year again. The kids are back, back to school. In the third part of a five part series, j Indianola Superintendent of Schools, Ted Ihns. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
kniakrls.com
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
kniakrls.com
Kiwanis Club of Indianola Hosting 65th Anniversary Celebration Tomorrow
The Indianola Kiwanis is celebrating their 65th anniversary of serving the Indianola area, and are inviting the community to come celebrate and learn more about the club and what they do. Susan Glick with Kiwanis tells KNIA News the celebration invites everyone to attend, and you can come and go as you please and not have to stay for the full two-hour event. Glick also said the event will feature a chance to get involved in many of the projects that Kiwanis runs such as building playgrounds, the installation of fishing docks, and partnering with other volunteer organizations in the area to accomplish large projects. The reception will be held tomorrow at the Country Inn and Suites from 9-11am.
kniakrls.com
Beth Elaine Kilgore
Funeral Mass for Beth Elaine Kilgore, 91, of Indianola, who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas CatholicChurch in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in her name for a contribution at a later date. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Steve Johnson
Services for Steve Johnson, age 80 will be at 11:00am Tuesday, August 30th at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:00.
kniakrls.com
Pella Historical Society Preparing for Fall Transition
As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.
kniakrls.com
Pella Regional to Host Baby Fair September 24
Pella Regional Health Center will host a Baby Fair on Saturday, September 24 from 9 am to 12 pm in the Main Entrance Lobby at 404 Jefferson Street in Pella for new or expecting parents. Parents will learn how to be better prepared for the next chapter in their lives,...
kniakrls.com
Iowa State Fair Winners Announced
Participants from around the state competed in the Iowa State Region Team Championship division of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. In South Central Iowa, Steve Hatch of Knoxville was first and Bert Logsdon, Pleasantville was second. In the open singles division...
kniakrls.com
Your Life Matters Event Set for Saturday
Your Life Matters, a 1-mile or 5K Fun Run or Walk is slated for Saturday at 8 a.m starting and ending at the Knoxville High School. This is the fourth year for the event. Michaela Bigaouette, an organizer for the event, said the purpose is to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.
kniakrls.com
Drought Advice from ISU for Farmers
Drought is impacting much of Iowa, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach held a session in Knoxville for farmers on Wednesday. Patrick Hatting, Farm Management Specialist told KNIA/KRLS News his main message: “If a farmer suspects they have crop loss from the drought that they notify their insurance agent or the company, and potentially file a claim so that an adjuster can be involved that will help them start the process if they are going to take the loss for the revenue insurance or if they are going to potentially decide that there is a market for them to chop it into silage.”
kniakrls.com
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
kniakrls.com
Steven Towne
Funeral services for Steven Towne will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00am and a luncheon will follow at noon at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Football Opens At Newton Looking For Fresh Start
Coming off a season that everyone would soon forget, the 2022 version of the Knoxville Football Squad, on the surface, is not all that different. However, with a new coach, a somewhat different offense, and a four/three defense, there is a feeling that the Panthers can start a program turnaround this year. Knoxville will have a tough opener tonight when the Panthers travel north on Highway 14 to H.A. Lynn Stadium in Newton the 20th all-time meeting with the Cardinals. First year coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports regardless of what the outcome is tonight, he wants his guys to first compete, and control what they can control.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
kniakrls.com
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
Comments / 0