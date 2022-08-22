ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Disney event aims to inspire businesses to hire more military veterans

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World hosted an event over the weekend to help encourage businesses and professionals to create veteran hiring programs.

Disney’s Veterans Institute Summit kicked-off at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Disney officials said the complementary two-day event uses insights from Disney’s Heroes Work Here initiative to educate other employers on how they can work to hire more military veterans.

“Those who have served in the military have a strong sense of mission, purpose and culture that makes them valuable employees as they transition to their civilian lives,” said U.S. Army General Paul Funk II, commanding general, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Attendees of the summit learned about creating a culture of support for veterans and understanding how military experience can be adapted to their industries.

