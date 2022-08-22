FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

