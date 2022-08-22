Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters and paramedics responded to a possible fire at 4335 Earth Drive in southwest Fort Wayne around 8:40 p.m. Friday night. Smoke was seen coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished a burning vehicle and other contents inside the building. No...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
WANE-TV
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
963xke.com
Two hurt in crash involving motorcycle, boat, and SUV
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that two people who were on a motorcycle Wednesday were taken to the hospital after crashing into an SUV that was hauling a boat. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of State Road...
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
WANE-TV
Man found after Public Safety Alert issued
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
WOWO News
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
wtvbam.com
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
WANE-TV
1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
WANE-TV
Priest who served in Fort Wayne killed in hit-and-run in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A retired Catholic priest who served in Fort Wayne was hit and killed as he rode his bicycle earlier this week. South Bend Police called the incident a hit and run, and a suspect has been arrested. Father Jan Klimczyk was riding a bicycle...
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
Times-Bulletin
Injury accident at Franklin and Jackson
Two VWFD Medic Squads were sent to the scene of a two vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Franklin and Jackson St. on Aug. 22. Multiple people involved were transported from the scene for their injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to extensive front end...
