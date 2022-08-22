ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 50 Percent Over the Big Three Mobile Providers With New Unlimited Plans From Xfinity Mobile

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOfDl_0hQnz2QF00

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--

Today, Xfinity Mobile introduced new pricing for two and three lines of Unlimited – $30 per line – that can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when you add more lines*. Pricing for Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited plans are now $45/line for one line, and $30/line for two, three or four lines, and $20/line for additional lines. They are available nationwide for new or existing customers beginning today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005473/en/

Xfinity Mobile Price Stack Up. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Xfinity Mobile was built to save people money and with our new unlimited pricing there’s never been a better time to make the switch. Ask our customers, it’s the best kept secret in wireless,” said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO, Comcast Cable.

With a network that combines the nation’s most reliable 5G and fast WiFi, third-party data from Ookla ® shows that Xfinity Mobile has the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas**. The mobile service has no contracts and customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to pay for cellular data – by the gig or unlimited – and can mix and match those data options based on a family’s unique needs. They can also switch any line between data options anytime. When combined with the ability to access millions of free WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile customers say they save up to $600 per year on their wireless bills.

The savings don’t stop there. In addition to the new Unlimited pricing, customers can take advantage of current device promotions and offers, including $450 off a new Samsung phone or a $200 Visa Prepaid card when they activate a new line and port a number with an eligible device. Xfinity Mobile customers with Xfinity Rewards can also earn $100 for each line they add on up to five lines and get $100 for every new customer they refer to Xfinity Mobile through Xfinity Rewards.

This unique approach is resonating with consumers. In 2022, for the third straight year Xfinity Mobile customers ranked their service among the industry’s leaders in customer satisfaction according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®). This year they also ranked Xfinity Mobile as a leader in quality, value and likelihood to recommend.

Check out potential savings with Xfinity Mobile’s savings calculator and join the millions making the switch. Call 1-888-936-4968, click xfinitymobile.com or visit one of the hundreds of Xfinity Stores across the country.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Compared to the Unlimited Starter plan from AT&T, Welcome Unlimited plan from Verizon Wireless, and Base Essentials plan from T-Mobile as of August 22, 2022.

**Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla ® Speedtest Intelligence ® data for Q2 ’22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005473/en/

CONTACT: Joel Shadle, Corporate Communications

Comcast Corporation

215.286.4675

joel_shadle@comcast.com

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MEN TELECOMMUNICATIONS INTERNET CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

PUB: 08/22/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 08/22/2022 02:02 PM

