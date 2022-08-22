Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out
Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning. As the morning rolled […] The post Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa drops truth bomb on how ‘everything’ is different in Miami
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have high expectations heading into the 2022 regular season. The hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel is just one of many big moves that the Dolphins front office made during the offseason. They also gave All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard an extension, signed three-time pro bowler left tackle Teron Armstead, and traded for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ immediate response to Matt Araiza being named in gang-rape lawsuit
Just a few weeks ago, Matt Araiza was the most beloved Buffalo Bills player not named Josh Allen. The rookie punter blew everyone’s mind with his insane leg power he showcased in the preseason. Many have already bought his jersey, especially after their old punter was cut from the team. Araiza was at the top of Buffalo.
Cowboys’ plan to replace Tyron Smith after injury, and it doesn’t include Andrew Whitworth
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their offensive line. Already reeling from the loss of La’el Collins in free agency, their depth took another hit when Tyron Smith went down with a leg fracture. Smith was considered one of the best players for Dallas next season. Now, the team is scrambling to find a replacement for their offensive line.
Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies
A few weeks ago, a seemingly innocuous conspiracy theory emerged on Reddit about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. In a surprisingly detailed post, the user claimed that Brady’s absence was due to an upcoming appearance on the Masked Singer. Immediately, the theory went viral, with everyone wanting to believe it was true. However, all […] The post Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Sean McVay angrily reacts to Rams bonkers joint practice brawl with Bengals
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got into a brawl at a joint practice on Thursday. Although they are set to play each other on Saturday in the preseason finale, the league probably should have reconsidered placing last year’s Super Bowl opponents in the same practice together. There was destined to be some kind of issue. However, this brawl was intense to say the least.
5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022
The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins
The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jessie Bates breaks silence on failure to land a long-term contract from Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have finally resolved their contract dispute with Jessie Bates for the 2022 season. The star safety was looking for a long-term deal but instead decided to bite the bullet and play under the franchise tag. Bates said that he thinks this year will be a great chance...
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs. Lions
With a preseason game against the Detroit Lions looming, all eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here, we’ll make our Steelers preseason Week 3 predictions ahead of the Lions-Steelers game. The Steelers won their Week 2 NFL Preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday night. The 16-15 triumph in Duval County didn’t seem like […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit
Ex-NFL player Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, NFL PA, Roger Goodell, and a handful of franchises across the league on Tuesday. According to Pro Football Talk, Galette is seeking $300 million in damages after alleging that he was blackballed by NFL owners after raising concerns about being discriminated against racially during his […] The post The reason a former player just hit NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, 7 teams with $300 million lawsuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Watt among 3 Steelers players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one final preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Mike Tomlin has to decide on the final Steelers 53-man roster for 2022. That makes this game crucial to several players who Tomlin will have to make a tough decision about ahead of the final Steelers roster cuts. The toughest decision might be about whether to end the Derek Watt Steelers Era in Pittsburgh.
