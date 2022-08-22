ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta standoff inspires new thriller 'Breaking'

ATLANTA - We watched it play out in real-time on our television screens back in 2017: Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo claiming to have a bomb, and ended up taking two staffers inside hostage. Now, what became a tense and ultimately tragic standoff...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta

Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta entrepreneur helps former inmates return to society

Chad Dillon, owner of the popular restaurant The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, is making it his mission to help convicted felons re-enter society and start their own businesses. Dillon joins Good Day with more on his involvement in the Aces Program.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta

ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Two

ATLANTA - There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports. The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia. That includes the Game of the Week which is the Brantley-Knott Jug. Play of the Night. Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia. The Columbia...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Drew vs. North Atlanta

North Atlanta had a dramatic win last week on TV. The Warriors were trying to make it 2-0 against the Drew Titans.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug

It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead in double shooting at Buckhead apartments

ATLANTA - An overnight shooting at a Buckhead apartment building has left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road near the Georgia 400 interchange. Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting appears to have...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Allatoona vs. Kell

Another quarterback who's found a new home this year, Kell's Bryce Clavon. He was Dutchtown's starter last year.
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17-year-old hospitalized in downtown Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens police say one 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting downtown Thursday night. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. At the scene, officers found the...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA

