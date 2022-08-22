Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta standoff inspires new thriller 'Breaking'
ATLANTA - We watched it play out in real-time on our television screens back in 2017: Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo claiming to have a bomb, and ended up taking two staffers inside hostage. Now, what became a tense and ultimately tragic standoff...
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Atlanta entrepreneur helps former inmates return to society
Chad Dillon, owner of the popular restaurant The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, is making it his mission to help convicted felons re-enter society and start their own businesses. Dillon joins Good Day with more on his involvement in the Aces Program.
Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta
ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Atlanta Police Zone 1 major: Gun violence, theft biggest issues plaguing NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - This week starts a series of stories aimed at addressing crime by neighborhood in Atlanta. FOX 5's Alex Whittler sits down with each major who heads up an Atlanta Police precinct to talk about their zone's biggest problems and how to solve them. The series starts in northwest...
High 5 Sports recap – Week Two
ATLANTA - There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports. The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia. That includes the Game of the Week which is the Brantley-Knott Jug. Play of the Night. Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia. The Columbia...
Drew vs. North Atlanta
North Atlanta had a dramatic win last week on TV. The Warriors were trying to make it 2-0 against the Drew Titans.
Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug
It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
One dead in double shooting at Buckhead apartments
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting at a Buckhead apartment building has left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road near the Georgia 400 interchange. Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting appears to have...
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced for alleged gun possession following chase on Ga. 400, prosecutors say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta rapper will face prison time after he was convicted of attempting to throw a bag with a loaded gun over an interstate guardrail after fleeing from police on Georgia Highway 400. Ibnisa Durr, better known by the stage name Paper Lovee, was sentenced to seven years...
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
Allatoona vs. Kell
Another quarterback who's found a new home this year, Kell's Bryce Clavon. He was Dutchtown's starter last year.
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
17-year-old hospitalized in downtown Athens shooting
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens police say one 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting downtown Thursday night. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. At the scene, officers found the...
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
New Austell officer to make history as Cobb County's 1st Black police chief
AUSTELL, Ga. - The city of Austell will make history when it welcomes its new top cop Friday. Chief Orrin Scott Hamilton will head the department at the first Black police chief in Cobb County history. Hamilton started his career in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department in...
Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
