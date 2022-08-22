ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Neuse Charter School Installs Door Lockdown System

SMITHFIELD – Neuse Charter School kicked off the 2022-2023 school year with a new line of defense for students and staff on Monday, August 8th. The only K-12 independently operated charter school in Johnston County announced the installation of the RhinoWare® Door Lockdown System. The new security system will give Neuse Charter School students, educators, and staff the most advanced technology for protection during active shooter situations.
Town Of Clayton Welcomes Allen Turnage As New Electric Director

CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department has welcomed Allen Turnage as the new Electric Director. Turnage is replacing former Electric Director Dale Medlin, who retired earlier this year after 18 years of service to the Town. “I believe that Allen will be a valuable asset to the...
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
Johnston County GOP Endorses Three School Board Candidates

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Republican Party has endorsed three candidates for three open seats on the Johnston County Board of Education. On Wednesday, the GOP announced the endorsements of Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan, and Michelle Antoine. In a social media post, the Johnston County Republican Party stated, “The...
Several All-Way Stops Coming To Johnston County

​SMITHFIELD – Nine intersections across Johnston County will be converted into all-way stops to improve safety. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month a $545,000 contract to Highway Traffic Control Inc. of Durham to install the all-ways stops at the following intersections:. U.S. 701 at Stewart Road. N.C....
Shirley Neighbors Adams

Benson, NC: Mrs. Shirley Neighbors Adams, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Friday, August 26, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church. Rev. Joe Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs....
Tractor Trailer Reported Stolen

CLAYTON – Authorities are searching for a semi truck stolen from a business parking lot. The theft is believed to have happened last Saturday, August 20th on Oleander Drive near the Food Lion off NC 42 East. The driver told Johnston County deputies he parks the red 2019 Freightliner...
Dunn Police Chief Set To Retire

DUNN – Police Chief Clark White announced his retirement from the Dunn Police Department effective Sept. 15, 2022. City leaders plan to announce his successor in the coming week. The 31-year law enforcement veteran began his career with Dunn PD in 2012 after retiring from the North Carolina State...
Car Break-In Reported At Deputy’s Home

CLAYTON – A car beak-in was reported Monday at the home of a Wake County deputy who lives just inside Johnston County. The officer reported that sometime Sunday night or Monday morning someone broke into his personal vehicle in the driveway. No items were taken. His patrol car was...
Linda Pittman Starling

Linda Pittman Starling, 79, of Princeton passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy George Starling; son, James Dwight Laws and a brother, James Edward Pittman. Linda is survived by sons, Jackie Starling and wife, Kay of Smithfield, and...
Charges Pending In Stabbing Investigation

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one man with serious injuries. It happened at a home on Jumping Run Road, Dunn, in southern Johnston County. Deputies were dispatched to a residence just before 9:00pm Monday. Authorities said a 35 year-old Clayton man appeared to...
