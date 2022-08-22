SMITHFIELD – Neuse Charter School kicked off the 2022-2023 school year with a new line of defense for students and staff on Monday, August 8th. The only K-12 independently operated charter school in Johnston County announced the installation of the RhinoWare® Door Lockdown System. The new security system will give Neuse Charter School students, educators, and staff the most advanced technology for protection during active shooter situations.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO