Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Neuse Charter School Installs Door Lockdown System
SMITHFIELD – Neuse Charter School kicked off the 2022-2023 school year with a new line of defense for students and staff on Monday, August 8th. The only K-12 independently operated charter school in Johnston County announced the installation of the RhinoWare® Door Lockdown System. The new security system will give Neuse Charter School students, educators, and staff the most advanced technology for protection during active shooter situations.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Clayton Welcomes Allen Turnage As New Electric Director
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department has welcomed Allen Turnage as the new Electric Director. Turnage is replacing former Electric Director Dale Medlin, who retired earlier this year after 18 years of service to the Town. “I believe that Allen will be a valuable asset to the...
jocoreport.com
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway
SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County School Board Censures Ronald Johnson, Calls For His Resignation
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County School Board censured Ronald Johnson during a special called meeting Wednesday evening. The board also asked Johnson to resign by 12:00 Noon Friday. School officials met in closed session before emerging and announcing the findings of an investigation by a law firm hired by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Johnston County GOP Endorses Three School Board Candidates
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Republican Party has endorsed three candidates for three open seats on the Johnston County Board of Education. On Wednesday, the GOP announced the endorsements of Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan, and Michelle Antoine. In a social media post, the Johnston County Republican Party stated, “The...
jocoreport.com
Several All-Way Stops Coming To Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – Nine intersections across Johnston County will be converted into all-way stops to improve safety. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month a $545,000 contract to Highway Traffic Control Inc. of Durham to install the all-ways stops at the following intersections:. U.S. 701 at Stewart Road. N.C....
jocoreport.com
Shirley Neighbors Adams
Benson, NC: Mrs. Shirley Neighbors Adams, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Friday, August 26, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church. Rev. Joe Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs....
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Reported Stolen
CLAYTON – Authorities are searching for a semi truck stolen from a business parking lot. The theft is believed to have happened last Saturday, August 20th on Oleander Drive near the Food Lion off NC 42 East. The driver told Johnston County deputies he parks the red 2019 Freightliner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Dunn Police Chief Set To Retire
DUNN – Police Chief Clark White announced his retirement from the Dunn Police Department effective Sept. 15, 2022. City leaders plan to announce his successor in the coming week. The 31-year law enforcement veteran began his career with Dunn PD in 2012 after retiring from the North Carolina State...
jocoreport.com
Car Break-In Reported At Deputy’s Home
CLAYTON – A car beak-in was reported Monday at the home of a Wake County deputy who lives just inside Johnston County. The officer reported that sometime Sunday night or Monday morning someone broke into his personal vehicle in the driveway. No items were taken. His patrol car was...
jocoreport.com
Caregiver Stole Nearly $80,000 From Bedridden Elderly Man, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – A Johnston County woman has been arrested on felony charges after she allegedly stole approximately $80,000 from a man she had been providing care. A welfare check on July 13, 2022 led the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office to the victim’s home outside of Clayton. When...
jocoreport.com
Linda Pittman Starling
Linda Pittman Starling, 79, of Princeton passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy George Starling; son, James Dwight Laws and a brother, James Edward Pittman. Linda is survived by sons, Jackie Starling and wife, Kay of Smithfield, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jocoreport.com
Selma Firefighter’s Association 5th Annual Railroad Days BBQ Cook-Off October 7th
SELMA – The Selma Firefighters Association will host their 5th Annual Railroad Days BBQ Cook-Off and Sandwich sale on October 7th, 2022, and welcome any cook team to the event. The event will be held at the Selma Fire Station located at 201 N Webb Street in Selma. Registered...
jocoreport.com
Families Of Fentanyl Victims Rally At N.C. Capitol, Call For Action Against Cartels, Dealers
Loved ones of those who died in the ongoing opioid epidemic gathered at the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh to mark the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. People gathered to mourn the tragic loss of life and to demand action from government officials. Patricia Drewes, who lost her...
jocoreport.com
Charges Pending In Stabbing Investigation
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one man with serious injuries. It happened at a home on Jumping Run Road, Dunn, in southern Johnston County. Deputies were dispatched to a residence just before 9:00pm Monday. Authorities said a 35 year-old Clayton man appeared to...
Comments / 0