San Diego, CA

College Football News

Arizona vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arizona (0-0), San Diego State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Aztecs Host Cal, Army, UCSD to Open 2022 Fall Slate

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State opens its eagerly awaited 2022 volleyball campaign this weekend when it plays host to the SDSU Invitational inside Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The Aztecs commence tournament play on Friday, Aug. 26, when they square off against California in a single match, beginning at 6 p.m. PT. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive a free Aztec Volleyball T-shirt.
Twitter wars over alleged rape by 3 SDSU football players

SAN DIEGO — Reaction is pouring in fast and furious in the wake of a civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape. One of the accused players, Matt Araiza, is now a punter for the Buffalo Bills. The attorney representing the alleged victim has...
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Weekend Watch August 26-28 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Watch “Metamorphosis” at an orchestral performance at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Buy tickets at...
San Diego opens 2 dog parks in time for National Dog Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Just in time for National Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
CBS 8

More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
