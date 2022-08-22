Read full article on original website
San Diego State students 'outraged' over how university handled alleged off-campus rape
SAN DIEGO — It's a big year for the San Diego State University Aztec football team after a great season last year and opening a brand new stadium this year. However, a lawsuit against three current and former SDSU football players alleging they raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall is what's making headlines.
Arizona vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arizona (0-0), San Diego State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Host Cal, Army, UCSD to Open 2022 Fall Slate
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State opens its eagerly awaited 2022 volleyball campaign this weekend when it plays host to the SDSU Invitational inside Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The Aztecs commence tournament play on Friday, Aug. 26, when they square off against California in a single match, beginning at 6 p.m. PT. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive a free Aztec Volleyball T-shirt.
Twitter wars over alleged rape by 3 SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Reaction is pouring in fast and furious in the wake of a civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape. One of the accused players, Matt Araiza, is now a punter for the Buffalo Bills. The attorney representing the alleged victim has...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
San Diego, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in San Diego. The San Diego High School football team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on August 25, 2022, 19:15:00. San Diego High SchoolWestview High School - San Diego.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Weekend Watch August 26-28 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Watch “Metamorphosis” at an orchestral performance at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Buy tickets at...
New rules mean fewer electric scooters, and scooter companies, in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Scooter companies are having a hard time operating in San Diego with the new stricter rules in place that went into effect at the beginning of August. Scooters now must have technology that keeps them off sidewalks and parked inside painted corrals. Bird notifies the rider...
San Diego opens 2 dog parks in time for National Dog Day
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Just in time for National Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
Matt Araiza won’t play Friday following rape allegations
Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to News 4.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
San Diego woman with rare disease receives first breakthrough treatment at UC San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A local nursing school graduate is one of the first in the country to be treated with a new medication used to fight a rare, incurable protein disorder. In July, University of California San Diego Health was the first to offer the therapy used to treat a Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which is often fatal.
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28
Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.
kusi.com
“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board. This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States. Senator and...
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
CBS 8
