Amanda Hickman
4d ago
all of your comments are ridiculous. there are families grieving from the loss of a father, son, and grandson. I pray for all of yaw. cuz God don't like ugly and remember that our country made the gun laws the way they are. smh. sad world 🌍😢
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING RASH OF VEHICLE BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins reported Tuesday night. Officers responded on Wednesday to five different locations around town in response to calls for motor vehicle burglaries that had taken place overnight. Between the locations, police say there were approximately 20 vehicles that the suspects...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 66-year-old man was arrested after he wrote fake checks for two trucks totaling almost $155,000. Larry Allen Dodd went to Henson Ford on Saturday to buy a 2021 F-350 King Ranch and wrote a check for $89,562.44, according to Madisonville police. On Monday, Dodd went to the Henson Dodge Dealership to buy a 2021 Jeep for a “female companion,” according to arrest documents. He wrote a check for the full amount, $64,494.11, and left with the car.
navasotanews.com
Owner of Best Thing Smoking restaurant in Navasota asking for public help in identifying robbery suspects
A local restaurant owner is asking the public for help after two men robbed his store this weekend. Mark McGinty, owner of Best Things Smoking in town, posted on Facebook this week that two men broke in through an AC Window Unit around 4 am Monday morning. McGinty noted this...
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING DEADLY MOBILE HOME FIRE
A fatal mobile home fire Tuesday morning in Grimes County is under investigation. Firefighters were called out around 7:30 a.m. to a mobile home in the 7300 block of County Road 232, north of Richards. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says two people were inside the home when the fire...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Accused Of Murdering An Uber Driver Is Moved From Del Rio To The Brazos County Jail
The Bryan man arrested near the Mexico border on a charge of murdering an Uber driver in Bryan and leaving her body in a stranger’s backyard is also being held for U.S. immigration authorities. DPS troopers caught 18 year old Anderson Martin-Herrera in Del Rio four hours after Bryan...
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
KWTX
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
KBTX.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate, DOJ says
WALLER, Texas – A 43-year-old Waller man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney Office announced. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody on Thursday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment July 21. Merlan is charged...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
kwhi.com
ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE
Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
