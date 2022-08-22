Read full article on original website
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday. “Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation,” McMaster said in a statement. “A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost […]
Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?
(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
Aug. 25: Latest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker has compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina. The latest numbers come using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to […]
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
NC school bus stop law: What you need to know
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
