ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Proposal aims to help Afghan allies seeking permanent U.S. residency

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gJUl_0hQnv91q00

As this month marks one year since U.S. troops left Afghanistan, questions remain about what happens to many of the Afghan allies who were left behind.

Now a new proposal in Congress would create a faster way for Afghans who served alongside U.S. forces to apply for permanent legal residency in the United States.

Lawmakers behind the bill said Afghans who were granted temporary humanitarian status can currently only get permanent legal status through asylum or the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) system, which can mean long processing times and backlogs.

The Afghan Adjustment Act would allow Afghans with temporary status to undergo additional vetting to apply for legal permanent residency.

It would also expand eligibility for an SIV so that it includes groups who worked alongside U.S. forces.

“These evacuees are people who stood by our service members, risking their safety and the safety of their loved ones, in support of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), a co-sponsor of the bill. “This bill maintains a rigorous vetting process while providing an opportunity for Afghan refugees to rebuild their lives in America.”

“Giving our Afghan allies a chance to apply for permanent legal status is the right and necessary thing to do,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), another co-sponsor of the bill. “This bipartisan legislation will help provide these newly arrived Afghans who have sacrificed so much for our country with the legal certainty they deserve as they begin their lives in the U.S.”

Veterans’ groups said it’s crucial for the federal government to keep its promises to the Afghan allies who were left behind.

“It wasn’t just our President or our Secretary of Defense or military leaders with stars on their shoulders,” said Tom Porter, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). “It was individual service members like me and colleagues of mine that I served with. We made promises to those that served alongside us. So, what that amounts to oftentimes is the veterans believing that they broke their promise to these Afghans that sacrificed their own safety and committed to our mission.”

Last week, the State Department said it has made progress over the last year.

“Over the course of what we call Operation Allies Welcome, more than 75,000 Afghans have departed Afghanistan and have made their way to the United States with the help of our resettlement partners across the country,” said Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department.

Porter said while the veteran community may have differing views about what went wrong in Afghanistan, there is agreement when it comes to helping Afghan allies.

“What’s generally universal is we should have taken care of those Afghans that committed their lives, that sacrificed their safety and the safety of their families to partner with the United States and NATO allies,” said Porter.

The bipartisan bill has only been introduced in the Senate so far.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Roy Blunt
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump reacts as damning affidavit reveals Mar-a-Lago papers threatened intelligence agents

Donald Trump has responded to the released of the affidavit the FBI used to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him.Almost after an hour after the document was made public, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - we gave them so much.”The redacted affidavit was unsealed on Friday, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
126K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy