Springfield, VA

Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing

A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
UPDATED: Man arrested after attack at Arlington Central Library

(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) A dispute among acquaintances led to an attack outside of and then inside Arlington Central Library, police say. Police were dispatched to the library around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about two people arguing or fighting. They arrived and found at least one person “covered in blood,” according to scanner traffic.
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)

A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
