fox5dc.com
Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia are investigating two separate assault incidents, one involving a naked man, that happened Friday along the same trail in two different areas of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police said the first incident was reported around 8:12 a.m. along the Washington and Old Dominion...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Alexandria man arrested after off-duty officer witnesses vehicle tampering
A 54-year-old Alexandria man is in jail after police say he broke into and stole items from two cars and tampered with five others. The arrest happened last night around midnight, in a pair of neighborhoods along Columbia Pike. The man was caught, police say, after an alert off-duty officer...
arlnow.com
Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing
A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Man arrested after attack at Arlington Central Library
(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) A dispute among acquaintances led to an attack outside of and then inside Arlington Central Library, police say. Police were dispatched to the library around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about two people arguing or fighting. They arrived and found at least one person “covered in blood,” according to scanner traffic.
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria
A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)
A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.
fox5dc.com
Reston rape suspect has long rap sheet including burglary, drug and gun charges
RESTON, Va. - The Reston man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint Sunday was free in the community despite multiple other arrests and probation violations that could have kept him behind bars. Anthony Agee, 22, is a young man, but already knows the justice system well. In 2018, when...
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
NBC Washington
Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say
A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
