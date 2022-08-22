Read full article on original website
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
100 New Americans take oath to become U.S. Citizens at fairgrounds
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In one room and in unison, 100 people from different countries pledged their allegiance as New Americans. Dieu Vuet Mushefu, 19, came to the United States when he was 5 from Rwanda, where he is originally from. “It means a lot coming from a different...
Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists...
Chatting with Interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey on the Fair’s first day
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the first day of the Great New York State Fair, and Bridge Street is at the Expo Center this year!. Steve and Christie spoke with the New York State Fair interim director, Sean Hennessey. He discussed his experience planning the Fair and being interim director for only 7 weeks. He also talked about what’s new at the Fair this year.
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
Agriculture Career Day at the NYS Fair aims to get kids interested in the industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair celebrated Agriculture Career Day on Thursday! The goal is to get kids excited and interested in agriculture by teaching them about the industry and careers in the field. The special day kicked off with a career challenge scavenger hunt...
Experts talk about the process of milk being delivered to the Milk Bar at the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Dairy Cattle Barn to the Milk Bar! Kids had the chance to learn about the agricultural industry for “Agriculture Career Day” at The Great New York State Fair. NewsChannel 9 stopped by the Milk Bar on Thursday morning to see how...
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
First time at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
The NYS Fair returns to its pre-pandemic glory
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening Day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brought 49,112 people onto the fairgrounds for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, including the hours. The fairgrounds are back to being open 9am-11pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-midnight Friday-Sunday with the return of a 13-day fair,...
Out of state couple charged with assaulting and raping woman in DeWitt
(WSYR-TV) — An out-of-state couple is charged with assaulting and raping a woman, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that on Tuesday, August 23, at about 9:30 a.m. officers from the Town of DeWitt Police went to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in the Town of DeWitt for a reported sex offense.
Your Stories Q&A: Do senior citizens need a ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer: State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about seniors, 65 and older getting into the Fairgrounds. A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team asking if seniors need a ticket to get into the Fair. A...
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We make...
