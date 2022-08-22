ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localsyr.com

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MESA COUNTY, CO
localsyr.com

100 New Americans take oath to become U.S. Citizens at fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In one room and in unison, 100 people from different countries pledged their allegiance as New Americans. Dieu Vuet Mushefu, 19, came to the United States when he was 5 from Rwanda, where he is originally from. “It means a lot coming from a different...
localsyr.com

Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists...
MICHIGAN STATE
localsyr.com

FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

First time at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
GEDDES, NY
localsyr.com

The NYS Fair returns to its pre-pandemic glory

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening Day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brought 49,112 people onto the fairgrounds for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, including the hours. The fairgrounds are back to being open 9am-11pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-midnight Friday-Sunday with the return of a 13-day fair,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
localsyr.com

Out of state couple charged with assaulting and raping woman in DeWitt

(WSYR-TV) — An out-of-state couple is charged with assaulting and raping a woman, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that on Tuesday, August 23, at about 9:30 a.m. officers from the Town of DeWitt Police went to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in the Town of DeWitt for a reported sex offense.
DEWITT, NY

