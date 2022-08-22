Read full article on original website
Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
Third defendant convicted for 2016 Narvon murder
NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury in Lancaster County convicted 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon, Pennsylvania of first-degree murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and two counts of conspiracy in connection to the Dec. 2, 2016, home-invasion murder of Dennis Pitch in Salisbury Township. Smith is the third of four defendants in the homicide investigation.
Ms. Senior America Pageant
Women in their golden years can find community and praise at the Ms. Senior America Pageant. Hear from the president of Ms. Senior America and Ms. Pennsylvania Senior American who will compete at the national level next month.
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Maryland man charged after ‘wrong way’ fatal crash in Pennsylvania
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July. State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard...
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
Lebanon County woman missing pet alligators
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn...
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
