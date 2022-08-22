Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
Sylla’s Brace Lifts No. 1 Tigers Over No. 13 Indiana on Opening Night
CLEMSON, S.C. – Ousmane Sylla’s 80th-minute scoring strike inside the box secured a 3-2 victory for top-ranked Clemson against No. 13 Indiana in front of 6,359 fans at Historic Riggs Field to open the 2022 season in a nationally televised showcase. On the evening that the Tigers celebrated their 2021 National Championship in front of their home fans, they put together a strong performance and came out the victor of a back-and-forth battle between two of college soccer’s heavyweights.
Halftime Observations: Clemson 2, Indiana 1
After falling behind quickly to the Hoosiers in their opening match, the Tigers bounced back to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Ousmane Sylla secured the equalizer for Clemson off a layoff from Mohamed Seye. The junior midfielder took two touches to his right and then hit a perfectly placed shot into the left-side panel.
Tigers Take Season Opener in Four Sets
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 season in dominant fashion behind a powerful 26-kill performance from junior Camryn Hannah. The Tigers fought to take the match 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23) against Austin Peay (1-1) in Jervey Gym on Friday evening. The first two...
Alberto Dominguez
Overview: Transfer from Erskine, who was two-time All-American at Division II level in three years with the Flying Fleet…first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2020-21 and third-team as junior in 2021-22…played in 28 tournaments and 77 rounds over the last three years for Erskine…a model of consistency, he had a 71.83 career stroke average for those 28 tournaments…had 71.84 stroke average as a freshman in 2019-20, 71.77 as a sophomore in 2020-21 and 71.88 as a junior in 2021-22…had 22 career rounds in the 60s, 34 under-par rounds and 44 rounds at par or better….posted 18 top 10 tournament finishes, including five victories…had exactly six top 10s in each of his three seasons at Erskine…had 68 rounds at 75 or better among his 77 career rounds…had career best 65 in second round of Camden Collegiate on October 4, 2021…among his 18 top 10 finishes were 16 top fives…won conference and NCAA Regional championship as a sophomore in consecutive tournaments in spring of 2021…won three tournaments as a freshman in 2019-20 academic year, including Donald Ross Intercollegiate when he won in a field of 96 golfers…first native of Spain on a Clemson men’s golf roster….Ping All-Southeast region selection by Golf Coaches Association each of the last two years….has never had a hole-in-one, but has had two double eagles, both in 2020 in practice rounds.
Clemson Partners to Become Sensory Inclusive in All Home Venues
Clemson is the first university in the nation to have all venues certified. Clemson Athletics has partnered with KultureCity to become the first collegiate program to be Sensory Certified in all venues, ensuring all the programs and events that those venues host are sensory-inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits Athletic Events at Clemson University.
Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season today, highlighted by seven home games, including a matchup with defending national champion South Carolina. The Tigers open the season with four games in 10 days, including the return of “Education Day”, an 11:00...
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 13 Indiana
Clemson United to Begin National Championship Defense Against No. 13 Indiana. 📝 Clemson Notes (PDF) | 📝 Indiana Notes (PDF) 📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Friday, August 26, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. 📺 ESPNU. 📊 Live Stats. CLEMSON, S.C. — Coming...
Justin Burroughs
Overview: Four-time Area Golfer of the Year in Pensacola, Fla. who will be in his first year with the Clemson program in 2022-23…had solid summer of 2022, he finished ninth at AJGA Stewart Cink Championship with 207 total in August…finished 14th at Florida State Boys Junior in July… already has a hole-in-one on a 330-yard par four in a district tournament to his credit….two-time all-state selection.
