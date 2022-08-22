Overview: Transfer from Erskine, who was two-time All-American at Division II level in three years with the Flying Fleet…first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2020-21 and third-team as junior in 2021-22…played in 28 tournaments and 77 rounds over the last three years for Erskine…a model of consistency, he had a 71.83 career stroke average for those 28 tournaments…had 71.84 stroke average as a freshman in 2019-20, 71.77 as a sophomore in 2020-21 and 71.88 as a junior in 2021-22…had 22 career rounds in the 60s, 34 under-par rounds and 44 rounds at par or better….posted 18 top 10 tournament finishes, including five victories…had exactly six top 10s in each of his three seasons at Erskine…had 68 rounds at 75 or better among his 77 career rounds…had career best 65 in second round of Camden Collegiate on October 4, 2021…among his 18 top 10 finishes were 16 top fives…won conference and NCAA Regional championship as a sophomore in consecutive tournaments in spring of 2021…won three tournaments as a freshman in 2019-20 academic year, including Donald Ross Intercollegiate when he won in a field of 96 golfers…first native of Spain on a Clemson men’s golf roster….Ping All-Southeast region selection by Golf Coaches Association each of the last two years….has never had a hole-in-one, but has had two double eagles, both in 2020 in practice rounds.

