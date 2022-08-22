Read full article on original website
Sergeant Castle
4d ago
Those aren't campus mounds. Campus mounds are different. Those are Indian burial mounds and yes there are bodies in there.
Donna Duncan
4d ago
I remember when it was concluded that the oldest mound for burial is in Ireland. how cool is this
Elmo 123
4d ago
I wonder who or what will be digging through our relics in 10,000 years
