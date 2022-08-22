ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos

7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
ACCIDENTS
Page Six

North West begs mom Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her singing

North West really wants people to just “Stop,” including her mom, Kim Kardashian. The 9-year-old was caught singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” with her famous mama, who uploaded the video – seemingly without North’s consent – to Instagram on Thursday. As the catchy hit played, the mother-daughter duo were riding around in a car with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. Kim, 41, smiled ear to ear while lip-syncing the words, at one point telling the girls to “sing it!” That’s when North chimed in, screaming from the backseat, “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!” The Skims founder laughed and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Who Saw Star Shortly Before Fatal Crash Speaks Out

Roughly one week after actress Anne Heche died due to injuries sustained after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, the salon owner who saw her shortly before the accident is speaking out. Earlier this week, Richard Glass got candid about facing painful accusations from “evil” people alleging that he supplied the Six Days Seven Nights star with the cocaine and fentanyl that law enforcement said was found in her system after the incident. ANNE HECHE DEAD AT 53 FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED FOLLOWING FIERY CAR CRASH THAT LEFT HER ON LIFE SUPPORT“They’re saying that she could’ve gotten the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals ‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death

Lindsey Pearlman, the actress known for her roles on Empire, Chicago Justice, and General Hospital, died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now deemed a suicide, according to People magazine. Citing an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the magazine reports that the coroner also found “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in Pearlman’s system. The 43-year-old actress was reported missing by family back in February, and shortly after, she was found dead in a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, announced in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at People
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Just Filed For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage—Here’s How He Reacted

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick, 39, & Kimberly Stewart, 42, Pictured Holding Hands Amid New Romance Rumors

Scott Disick and Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, were seen out and about again — only this time, the duo were holding hands! Following the marriage of his ex Kourtney Kardashian to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Scott, 39, stepped out for dinner with Kimberly at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. In pics, which you can SEE HERE, they were seen outside the tony dining spot on Sunday, August 21, comfortably holding hands as cameras snapped their movements.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen flying commercial after family was criticised for private jet use

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.While flying commercial is...
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend pays tribute to ‘my entire world’ after body and car recovered from Truckee lake

Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend has paid tribute to the 16-year-old after a body and car were pulled from the lake close to where she vanished two weeks ago.Jagger Westfall, 18, posted a heartbreaking video on his Instagram on Sunday night showing the young couple joking around together.“You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you,” he wrote. “I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I promised I would be with you until the end and I was...
TRUCKEE, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
