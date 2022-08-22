ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had "consistently" tested negative at veterinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Four species of limu receive Hawaiian names

In the year of the limu (edible water plant), four new species of Hawaiian red algae discovered in different areas across the Hawaiian Islands have been named and scientifically described by a team of international scientists, led by experts from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. One of the species has been named for respected community and conservation leader Laura Kalaukapu Thompson, who died in August 2020 at the age of 95. The scientific descriptions of the new algae species were published in Phycologia in August 2022.
HAWAII STATE
Dallas is only the latest flood disaster: How cities can learn from today's climate crises to prepare for tomorrow

Devastating flash floods in Dallas, St. Louis and eastern Kentucky have left cities across the U.S. questioning their own security in a warming climate. Dallas was hit with nearly 15 inches of rain that turned roads into rivers and poured into homes on Aug. 21 and 22, 2022. Four weeks earlier, extreme storms struck the mountains of eastern Kentucky, sending rivers sweeping through valley towns and triggering mudslides that killed more than three dozen people.
DALLAS, TX
NASA to fly six scientific balloons from New Mexico

NASA's Scientific Balloon Program is moving full-steam ahead into the fall 2022 campaign with six scientific, engineering, and student balloon flights supporting 17 missions. The flights are scheduled to launch from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, from mid-August through mid-October. With one balloon already off the ground, a test flight carrying...
FORT SUMNER, NM

