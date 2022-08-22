Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
I'm always spitting out #8 shot eating grouse breast...it's kind of a thing sportsmen know about.never heard of anyone having issues from it.
Reply(2)
19
Big Willy #1
3d ago
I'm almost a 100 percent positive that pheasants killed in that fashion are not sold to the public, the author needs to study up on their topic better next time
Reply(3)
11
Patriot37
4d ago
Apparently You People Have Never Been Bird Hunting , As An After Thought , I Believe There's A Law Outlawing Lead Shot Shooting Pheasants Or Fowl Piriod ....Not Going To Get Lead Poison The Length Of Time A Bird Killed With Lead Shot And Cleaning Of The Bird ....
Reply(5)
8
