It seemed that just a few years ago, Under Armour was poised to give Nike a challenge in the footwear and apparel sales department. In 2015, the company totalled $1.2 billion in sales up to the end of August, surpassing Adidas in the process. The rise in sales was helped by the company poaching Stephen Curry from rivals Nike and then seeing the Warriors guard's meteoric rise to a championship, which boosted sales of his Under Armour Curry 2 sneaker.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO