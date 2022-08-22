ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US school shooter's lawyer urges against death penalty

By Carline Jean
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz during the penalty phase of his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida /POOL/AFP

The defense attorney for Nikolas Cruz, who shot 17 people dead at a Florida school in 2018, told a jury Monday that as the child of an alcoholic birth mother his brain was "broken" and urged them not to sentence him to death.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, and the jury is deciding only whether he should be executed or receive life in prison.

Melisa McNeill, a public defender representing Cruz in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told jurors that the 23-year-old was born to a "homeless, mentally ill" mother who was an addict who used alcohol and drugs during her pregnancy.

"Because Nikolas was bombarded by all of those things, he was poisoned in the womb. Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own," she said.

She said that throughout much of his life his developmental and behavioral problems were not addressed.

Yet even though teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas recognized he was a threat to himself and to others, he did not get adequate care, and any support he had disappeared after he was forced to drop out in 2017 aged 18.

One year later, on February 14, 2018, Cruz returned to the school with a high-powered assault rifle and killed 17 people, including 14 students.

McNeill said the circumstances of his birth and upbringing should mitigate the punishment, and that life in prison was more appropriate than execution.

"Nikolas Cruz's decision to take an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and kill as many people as he could possibly kill is not where Nikolas Cruz's story starts," she said.

McNeill said Cruz was born with fetal alcohol stress disorder and assessed at three with antisocial personality disorder.

His birth mother gave him up in a brokered private adoption, she said -- but his adoptive mother also became an alcoholic, and he grew up in a broken home.

After Cruz left school, McNeill said he ended up living with his brother and mother in a home where police and social services were called dozens of times after violent incidents.

"He didn't stop being brain-damaged. He didn't stop being emotionally handicapped. He didn't stop having language impairment. He didn't stop needing services. But they were all gone," she said.

Jurors, who visited the scene of the school and were shown harrowing videos of the mass shooting by prosecutors in July, have to vote unanimously if he is to be executed.

Aiming to persuade just one juror otherwise, McNeill stressed that each jury member has to make "an individualized moral decision" on whether Cruz's life story mitigates the punishment.

"We will tell you Nikolas' life story so that we can give you reasons to vote for life," she said.

Comments / 8

Nonie Snider
4d ago

There is absolutely nothing he can do to be a productive member of society, especially while sitting in prison. Let him go, let him meet his maker. His actions makes him a prime candidate for the death penalty. Do not waste anymore time and just pull his plug for him. The End.

Reply
4
diane vaughan
4d ago

His victims died didn't they? So why should this little puke be allowed to continue living?

Reply
6
 

Law & Crime

‘His Brain Is Broken’: Parkland School Shooter’s Biological Mother Used Drugs and Alcohol While Pregnant, Lawyer Tells Jury

The Parkland school mass shooter was “damaged” since before birth, an attorney told jurors on Monday. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was exposed to intoxicants in the womb because his biological mother Brenda Woodard used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melisa Alice McNeill of the Broward Public Defender’s Office told Florida jurors in opening statements.
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
