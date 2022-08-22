ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexico's inflation expected to hit 8.51% in first half of August: Reuters poll

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKk2k_0hQntjSD00

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation likely accelerated in the first half of August, a Reuters poll showed Monday, hitting the upper end of the central bank's current forecast and reinforcing bets policymakers will again hike the key interest rate in September.

The median forecast of 14 analysts expects annual inflation to climb to 8.51% during the first half of the month, from 8.14% in the second half of July. (MXCPHI=ECI)

In its last monetary policy statement on Aug. 11, the Bank of Mexico projected annual headline inflation would peak at 8.5% during the third quarter, substantially higher than its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, was forecast to reach 7.8%, the highest rate since December 2000, according to the poll. (MXCPIC=ECI)

Banxico, as the central bank is known, hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record 8.5% at its August meeting, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as Mexican inflation surged to an over two-decade high. read more

Banxico has increased rates by a total of 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings as it struggles to bring inflation to target.

It is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 29.

During the first half of August, Mexican consumer prices are estimated to have increased by 0.36%, compared to the previous half-month period, with core inflation seen rising 0.34%, according to the Reuters poll. (MXCPIF=ECI), (MXCPIH=ECI)

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish consumer price data for the first half of August on Wednesday.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dealing with inflation now an urgent issue, BIS chief says

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - Central banks need to urgently tackle inflation and recognise that the supply shocks that are pushing prices higher could linger, keeping persistent upward pressure on prices, Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustín Carstens said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Thomson Reuters#The Bank Of Mexico#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The 10.7% rally in the S&P 500 (.SPX) from its June lows is stumbling as it runs into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad sell-off in September.
STOCKS
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central banks need to be decisive on inflation, IMF's Gopinath says

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - The tradeoffs facing global central bankers - between jobs, inflation and growth - are likely to get worse in coming years as the world struggles to right job markets and supply chains, and price pressures continue, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director, told global policymakers on Friday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

562K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy