Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO