Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
thebutlercollegian.com
Hagerstown represents Indiana in Little League Baseball World Series
Representing the Great Lakes region, Hagerstown Little League participates in the LLBWS opening ceremony on Aug. 17. Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar. For the first time since 2012, Indiana will have a team in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS). Representing the Great Lakes Region, Hagerstown Little League is one of 20 teams competing in South Williamsport, Va.
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
WLKY.com
'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana
RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
readthereporter.com
Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights
Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
Inside Indiana Business
Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
purduesports.com
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Experts explain what consumers should know before car buying
INDIANAPOLIS — Low supply and high demand continue challenging both car dealerships and their customers. It’s important that consumers know which fees they must pay and which ones are avoidable. “Research the vehicle, definitely,” Jon Linkov, Deputy Auto Editor at Consumer Reports, said. “Narrow it down to the vehicle that you want, narrow it down […]
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
hoosieragtoday.com
Twin Sisters Talk Competition and Friendship while Farming, Showing Livestock
In farming, it’s always good to have family members you can bounce ideas with and share feedback. In central Indiana, there are twin sisters who both have farms and share ideas to help one another. However, they’ve also shared a life-long competitive streak, especially when it comes to showing livestock.
Current Publishing
Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting
Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash in Hendricks County Wednesday night. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
