Fishers, IN

Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Hagerstown represents Indiana in Little League Baseball World Series

Representing the Great Lakes region, Hagerstown Little League participates in the LLBWS opening ceremony on Aug. 17. Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar. For the first time since 2012, Indiana will have a team in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS). Representing the Great Lakes Region, Hagerstown Little League is one of 20 teams competing in South Williamsport, Va.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana

RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
RICHMOND, KY
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
purduesports.com

Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Experts explain what consumers should know before car buying

INDIANAPOLIS — Low supply and high demand continue challenging both car dealerships and their customers. It’s important that consumers know which fees they must pay and which ones are avoidable. “Research the vehicle, definitely,” Jon Linkov, Deputy Auto Editor at Consumer Reports, said. “Narrow it down to the vehicle that you want, narrow it down […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting

Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
LAWRENCE, IN

