Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Chelsea set huge asking price for Hakim Ziyech amid Ajax transfer talks
Chelsea have set an asking price of around €40 million for Hakim Ziyech amid transfer links between him and a return to Ajax this summer, according to reports. Since the start of the window, Ziyech has faced an uncertain future at the Blues. He was heavily linked with a...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Leicester City make huge Wesley Fofana decision ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has been left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend amid his links with a move to the Blues, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been showing a lot of interest in the Frenchman in recent weeks as they look to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.
Mike Dean explains in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given 'benefit of the doubt'
Mike Dean has explained in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given the 'benefit of the doubt'. Rashford scored Manchester United's second goal in their big 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday. He slotted past Alisson after being put through by Anthony Martial. Rashford's goal stood following a...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
David Luiz admits he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off mid match
Brazilian defender David Luiz has admitted he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off during a match for Flamengo. According to reports in Brazil, the former Chelsea and Arsenal centre back is suffering from viral hepatitis, which resulted in him experiencing extreme fatigue. It has been reported that Luiz...
Jurgen Klopp’s “seven season curse” could signal the start of a rapid Liverpool decline
Liverpool are winless in the Premier League after collecting just two points from nine, is the "seven season curse" about to strike Jurgen Klopp again?. There is no doubting the impact Klopp has had at Liverpool since his arrival back in 2015. In his first press conference as Reds boss, the self proclaimed “Normal One” promised at least one title in four years time.
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Kai Havertz on Chelsea dressing room atmosphere, Mason Mount friendship and position under Thomas Tuchel
Kai Havertz has opened up on his hunger to win titles at Chelsea as he aims to build on from his European success since joining the club two years ago. The 23-year-old has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Champions League fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule
Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham were drawn with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille on their return to...
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
Chelsea fans are raving after Aubameyang scores against Manchester City
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have scored his final goal in a Barcelona shirt, after slotting home a lovely finish in their friendly with Manchester City. It's not even been seven months since Aubameyang had his contract terminated early by Arsenal before moving to Barcelona for free, an incident captured by the All or Nothing cameras.
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Manchester City look to regain their momentum following two difficult fixtures over the previous week, as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace make the trip up north. To say that the Cityzens’ previous two fixtures have proven to be a challenge would be quite the understatement, as the reigning champions have drawn in their previous two fixtures.
How Anthony Martial showed against Liverpool why he is so important for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
Anthony Martial made his first appearance of the season for Erik ten Hag's men on Monday night, and showed his importance almost immediately. Manchester United finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season under Erik ten Hag when they triumphed 2-1 over Liverpool. The second of these...
