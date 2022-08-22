ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
NEWS10 ABC

Users report delays accessing student loan forgiveness site, legal expert discusses challenges to Biden’s plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access. “I’m still dealing with it. I couldn’t get in yesterday. Again, I couldn’t get in this morning,” says Castleton local David Ridgeway. Friday, Ridgeway made the drive to drop his […]
NEWS10 ABC

Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”
NEWS10 ABC

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
NEWS10 ABC

Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud

A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
NEWS10 ABC

OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications

The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
NEWS10 ABC

Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
