Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
Users report delays accessing student loan forgiveness site, legal expert discusses challenges to Biden’s plans
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access. “I’m still dealing with it. I couldn’t get in yesterday. Again, I couldn’t get in this morning,” says Castleton local David Ridgeway. Friday, Ridgeway made the drive to drop his […]
Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
Senate primary: confusion among NY voters
The votes for Senate primaries have been counted. It's been an interesting August primary and somewhat confusing year for New York Politics.
New standards out for concealed carry training
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services recently released new minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training.
Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
NY releases minimum requirements for concealed carry
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and New York State Police released new training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit.
OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications
The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar
MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
Black maternal health disparities: Moving the needle in the Capital Region
A group of Capital Region women hopes to eliminate racial maternal health disparities one baby at a time. For the co-chairs of the organization BirthNet, the mission is not only wholly unpaid, but it’s also personal.
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service.
Families must apply for free or reduced school meals
During the pandemic, the federal government allocated funding for school districts across the county to provide free meals for all students, regardless of their family’s income level.
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children, so this was my way of […]
DOT starts $1.4M project to increase safety at Northway Exit 6
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the start of construction on a $1.4M project at the Northway Exit 6 interchange in Latham. The project will reportedly increase safety and mobility at the interchange.
