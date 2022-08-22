Read full article on original website
Related
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
whby.com
State Department of Justice taking over the case of a hit and run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The state Department of Justice is now handling the case of an Oshkosh man accused of hitting a paddlewheel boat in the Fox River this summer in a hit and run crash. The D-O-J is not providing any information on why it will oversee any potential prosecution of Jason Lindemann.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Man charged in Grand Chute OD deaths
APPLETON, Wis. — Criminal charges are filed against an Appleton man accused of providing the drugs that killed two people at a Grand Chute motel. Gregory Clowers is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of delivering up to 10-50 grams of fentanyl and one count of manufacturing or delivering between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
whby.com
Names in fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton released
APPLETON, Wis. — The names of those involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton are released. The DOJ says officers Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman shot 29-year-old Daniel Pesavento during a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue on Aug. 12. Pesavento was taken to the hospital and later died.
whby.com
Woman arrested after Dodge County chase
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Mazomanie woman is arrested after a chase in Dodge County. Sheriff’s officials say the 42-year-old fled from a traffic stop on Highway 151 shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The woman hit a squad car and crashed in a cornfield, where she got away...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
wtaq.com
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute man charged in connection with motel overdose deaths
Every tradition has to start somewhere. Manitowoc's football team hopes theirs started at the dock. Clowers charged in connection to Grand Chute drug overdoses. Four Hispanic men overdosed at a Grand Chute motel this weekend. Two died. Student says loan forgiveness gives graduates opportunities. Updated: 59 minutes ago. According to...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
Man facing drug charges connected to deaths in Grand Chute hotel parking lot
A man is facing drug charges in connection with the deaths of two people outside a motel last weekend. Gregory Clowers is charged with delivering fentanyl and delivering cocaine.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
whby.com
Drunk driving stop nets 2 arrests in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A drunk driving stop in Fond du Lac County nets two arrests. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for erratic driving along Interstate 41 around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. While administering a field sobriety test to the 29-year-old Texas...
whby.com
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Comments / 2