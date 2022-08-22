Jackson enters 4th week of boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As the City of Jackson enters into its fourth week under a boil water notice, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba proposed potential solutions to address the water crisis during a news conference on Monday.

A shortage of qualified workers at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility is a concern.

The mayor said the city began entertaining the idea of bringing back qualified employees to assist with the water treatment facility in a way that won’t impact their retirement.

Along with bringing in third party management, the city is working with a third party lab in Hattiesburg for testing and sampling to ensure the quality of the water is safe for usage.

Lumumba said there needs to be two consecutive days of clear testing at all of the 120 sites in order for the boil water notice to be lifted.

“How are these locations clear one day, not clear the next? And how are we not seeing a mass issue of negative samples throughout the city? It’s only limited to one or two places on those days. Be that as it may, we know what the requirements are, and we’re working to deal with that. And prayerfully, we’ll be able to get past it very soon,” he stated.

The mayor also added that water pressure is maintaining at the facility, but they had to pause water quality testing on Monday due to the weather.

When asked about the potential cost of repairs for the water treatment plant, Lumumba said it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact amount but it could be around $200 million.

