ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

New scholarship fund to honor former OSU-Cascades leader Becky Johnson tops $467,000

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTmls_0hQnoyhT00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new scholarship fund totaling more than $450,000 will support Oregon State University - Cascades students with financial need and honor the legacy of Becky Johnson, who served as vice president of OSU-Cascades for 13 years and is currently OSU’s interim president.

The Becky Johnson and Lori Elkins Endowed Scholarship Fund is named after Johnson and her wife. Donors to the scholarship fund, many of whom are Central Oregon community members, made contributions through the OSU Foundation totaling $467,730 as of July 31.

The scholarship honors Johnson and Elkin’s support of OSU-Cascades students with financial need through personal gifts to programs such as the student-run food pantry.

“Becky’s leadership of OSU-Cascades and OSU has been transformative, and now we’ll see many OSU-Cascades students’ lives transformed because of her impact and her vision for an innovative branch campus,” said Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades. “We owe Becky and Lori, and so many generous donors, our thanks and appreciation.”

Gifts to the scholarship fund have ranged from $5 to $50,000. Scholarship match programs offered through the OSU Provost’s Office will provide an additional $12,000 for every new $50,000 gift contributed to the Johnson and Elkins scholarship fund and other qualifying scholarship funds at OSU.

“Lori and I are very grateful for the incredible generosity of so many donors and supporters for OSU-Cascades students in need,” said Johnson. “During my many years at OSU and OSU-Cascades, I saw firsthand how scholarships made higher education possible for students and transformed their lives.  We couldn’t be more pleased that this scholarship in our names will help deserving students gain access to OSU-Cascades.”

Johnson led OSU-Cascades from 2009 to 2021 and championed efforts to secure state and philanthropic funding that helped transform it from a degree transfer program to a four-year university campus that opened in 2016.  During her tenure, enrollment at OSU-Cascades nearly tripled to almost 1,400 students. The campus is planned to serve a projected 3,000 to 5,000 students.

She also oversaw a campus expansion plan that involved designing and developing a 128-acre campus that is transforming a former pumice mine and landfill that were once considered unusable lands.

“Becky, with her calm demeanor, lack of pretense, her faith in her colleagues and her proclivity to always look forward, led the establishment of a successful four-year university in Central Oregon and helped guide OSU during transitions when we needed her most,” said Shawn L. Scoville, president and CEO of the OSU Foundation. “We are forever grateful to Becky and Lori, and to the donors who honored them in such a meaningful way by establishing this endowed scholarship to support OSU-Cascades students.”

To make a gift to the Becky Johnson and Lori Elkins Endowed Scholarship Fund for OSU-Cascades students visit beav.es/johnson-elkins-scholarship .

The post New scholarship fund to honor former OSU-Cascades leader Becky Johnson tops $467,000 appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
Laura Slawny

Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year

The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon job growth slows dramatically; unemployment rates unchanged in July

Central Oregon job gains have slowed dramatically since the region recovered from the pandemic losses earlier this year, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday. Unemployment levels, meanwhile, were unchanged across Central Oregon in July. The post Central Oregon job growth slows dramatically; unemployment rates unchanged in July appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Bend, OR
Education
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond looking to expand Safe Parking Program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond has developed a program that has been successful for almost a year. The Safe Parking Program allows two to four people to live in their vehicles behind the church, and provides case management for them. The goal is to help people find stable housing. The post Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond looking to expand Safe Parking Program appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#Charity#Osu Cascades#The Osu Foundation#The Osu Provost S Office
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections

t. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy. The post St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors

Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program to help the homeless has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks. One site in particular brought a big crowd to Tuesday night's city council meeting, in support and opposed. The post Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com

Deschutes County Shredding Event

SISTERS, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hosts a shredding event this weekend in Sisters. "You can bring in any of your documents you want shredded, as well as any unwanted prescriptions that you have and we can dispose of them for you," Sgt. Jayson Janes tells KBND News, "Just have your stuff in a bag, any documents you want in a bag so it’s easy to get your stuff into the truck and get shredded. Also, you can just have your medications in a bag and hand them off to someone."
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ

Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport

The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTVZ News Channel 21

Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why

Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond church’s plans to expand safe parking program for homeless hits rough sledding before city council

Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program to help the homeless has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks. But one location has prompted dismay among neighbors who say they were not informed, and the City Council will be weighing in after getting an earful Tuesday night. The post Redmond church’s plans to expand safe parking program for homeless hits rough sledding before city council appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

OSU-Cascades receives $140K state grant to develop regional ‘innovation hub’

More than 30 economic development, workforce, education, business and government representatives in Central Oregon will launch a process to advance innovation-based economic development for the region, thanks to a $140,000 grant from Business Oregon and the Oregon Innovation Council. The post OSU-Cascades receives $140K state grant to develop regional ‘innovation hub’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend runner places 20th overall, top American in steep, rocky mountain trail race in France

One of the world's toughest mountain trail races is underway in France, and several Bend athletes are participating in the event. Matt Palilla endured the steep mountain trails on Monday and finished 20th overall, as well as top American finisher. The post Bend runner places 20th overall, top American in steep, rocky mountain trail race in France appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy