General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?

Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’

She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’

Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
