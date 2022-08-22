Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Dozens of additional streets flood in downtown Jackson. At 35.0 feet, Some businesses are affected near Town Creek. River waters will flood some of the streets of Northeast Jackson subdivisions which are close to the river and a number of additional streets in downtown Jackson. At 35.4 feet, Water approaches homes in the Hightower Area. At 35.8 feet, Water is close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The highway 80 river gage is expected to crest at 36.0 feet on Tuesday morning. The river gage on highway 25, Lakeland Drive, is expected to crest at 41.5 feet on Monday evening. - Flood stage at the highway 80 river gage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.7 feet 02/17/2020 at highway 80. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 33.4 33.7 34.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 52.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 50.9 51.6 52.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet next Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 29.6 Thu 8 pm CDT 30.7 31.5 31.6
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0