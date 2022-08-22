ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart+ memberships will soon include a free Paramount+ subscription—here's how to sign up

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht9PU_0hQnng1Q00
Walmart has announced that it will provide access ot Paramount Plus' streaming catalogue to Walmart Plus members. Walmart

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Between the removal of certain series and shows as a result of the ongoing HBO Max merger with Discovery+ , and the arrival of CNN Originals on Discovery+ last week, August has been a big month for streaming news.

Among the new developments last week was an announcement from Walmart. The big box retailer has announced that it's officially adding a robust streaming element to the Walmart+ service by offering members a free subscription to Paramount+ with their Walmart+ membership, starting in September.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Walmart+ is comparable to programs like Amazon Prime , allowing users to get free one-day shipping and delivery on groceries, take advantage of fuel perks and access exclusive deals. If you haven't yet signed up, it's a great way to save money on those particular purchases, especially with continued rising costs due to inflation .

Walmart+ costs $98 for a year subscription, or $12.95 per month. With the service you get access to six free months of Spotify Premium, and the addition of a streaming component makes the program even more worth it, especially considering that its monthly cost is still slightly less than Amazon Prime.

With a Paramount+ subscription through Walmart+, you'll get access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which costs $59 per year. You'll save that amount in its entirety with a Walmart+ subscription and get access to Paramount+ Originals like Halo , Star Trek: Discovery , Evil , RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and the iCarly reboot. Paramount+ hosts content from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more, with new shows and movies dropping on the platform regularly. You can also access a great catalogue of older television series like I Love Lucy and The Twilight Zone .

If you've been on the fence about signing up for Walmart+, the addition of a streaming component could make it worth your while. In a press release , Walmart indicated that the service will be added in September, though an exact date has yet to be provided.

Sign up for Walmart+ for $12.95/month

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart+ memberships will soon include a free Paramount+ subscription—here's how to sign up

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Flipboard#Hbo Max#Spotify Premium#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Paramount Plus#Walmart Plus#Hbo#Cnn#Amazon Prime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy