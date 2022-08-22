At The Races expert Declan Rix returns with his analysis on every runner and a big-race verdict for Saturday's Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing. Former German-trained runner who joined the Haggas yard this season. Career-best effort came five weeks ago when bolting up by nine lengths in the Listed Steventon Stakes (10f) at Newbury, very much looking at home on the quick ground off a strong, even-in-parts gallop.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO