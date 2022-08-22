State providing funding for new BOCES facility

DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie came to the Broome-Tioga BOCES main campus in the Town of Dickinson to announce $1.3 million to build a Trades Complex on campus.

It will be a new facility for high school students to receive training in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry and heavy equipment operations.

BOCES also plans to start offering Commercial Driver License (CDL) training as well as preparation for renewable energy jobs.

In addition to classroom space, there will be storage space for heavy equipment as well as a new pad for construction of Habitat for Humanity homes and a solar farm.

No word yet on a timeline.

