10th annual Senior Living Expo underway at McDowell Intermediate

About a thousand seniors are back in “school” Monday, learning some tips and tricks for staying healthy.

It’s the 10th annual Senior Living Expo being held at the McDowell Intermediate High School in Millcreek.

It’s a popular event where healthcare companies talk about the latest trends in health care, giving seniors an opportunity to learn more about what is out there to help keep us healthy as we age.

“This is our annual senior event and older living expo. This is our 10th time doing it, and it gets larger and larger every year. I’m grateful for all those who helped make this happen and of course those who came here and learned about what services state government can provide for them,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D, PA House – Millcreek.

Last year, the expo was a drive-thru event due to the pandemic. This year it is being held in person at the intermediate high school.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.