New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Italian POWs were sent to New Orleans in World War II, and love bloomed. This writer has the story.

Like so many things in New Orleans, the story behind local writer Elisa Speranza’s debut novel, "The Italian Prisoner," (Burgundy Bend Press) begins with a party and food. While attending an event in 2003, Speranza, then a new transplant to the city, was chatting with local chef Joe Faroldi about their mutual Italian American roots when Faroldi shared the unusual meeting of his father and mother during World War II: He was an Italian prisoner of war in Jackson Barracks in the Lower 9th Ward, and she was a local Sicilian American girl living with her family in the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Gretna, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans

I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Lil Wayne
KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Gambit#Swamp Pop
NOLA.com

Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NOLA.com

Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday

As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

