Mag Mile murder: Man charged in stabbing death of Jeremy Walker
CHICAGO - Chicago police announced charges Friday in the stabbing death of a man just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile earlier this week. The suspect turned himself in to police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
17-year-old critically wounded; 2 others injured in West Side shooting
CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two 17-year-old males and a 19-year-old man were in the 400 block of South Laramie round 2:30 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the three were possibly involved in a physical altercation when they were struck by gunfire. […]
2 women shot while sitting inside parked vehicle on North Side
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two women were shot while sitting in a car on the city’s North Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle with another woman, who police say is 28-years-old. The women […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
Pair charged in Beach Park shooting that left one man dead
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A suburban man and woman were arrested Thursday after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Beach Park business last month. Jaziya K. Bankston, 22, of Waukegan, and Dishelle Y. Flores, 21, of North Chicago have both been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis.
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting across from Schurz High School on Northwest Side. Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police. A woman was killed and another...
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Major drug bust executed by Winthrop Harbor police
Winthrop Harbor police found a gun, thousands of pills and over $100,000 in cash at a home in Zion while investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Teen among 2 shot in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy and another person were shot Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Vernon Street and found a teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He...
wlip.com
One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting
WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
Mag Mile murder: Man charged in road rage stabbing death
The suspect turned himself in to Chicago police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder.
walls102.com
Suspect charged in Chicago hit-and-run that killed 3 men
CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of driving his car into four men outside a well-known gay bar in Chicago, killing three of them and seriously injuring the other, has been charged with murder. Chicago police say 34-year-old Tavis Dunbar was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder after he surrendered to police. Police say they have still not determined why Dunbar struck the men on Aug. 14 as they stood outside Jeffrey Pub on Chicago’s South Side. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says there’s no evidence of a hate crime “at this time.” A judge ordered Dunbar to remain jailed without bond during a hearing Tuesday.
Four Chicago Teenagers Injured Near High School In Drive-By Shooting
Classes just started on Monday.
Comments / 4