ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

By Tim Renaud
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lL6Fl_0hQneADl00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults.

While details about what led to the brawl remain unknown, responding officers said they were met with a large crowd inside the restaurant arguing and attempting to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the crowd continued to verbally threaten and attack each other on multiple occasions.

ALSO ON WJBF: GBI charges three people with Murder after suspicious fire in Sylvania, GA

According to a report from NCPD, A female suspect was told to stop approaching other groups, cursing and yelling but they said the woman disobeyed commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

The woman was taken into custody for breach of peace but was released on scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6XrW_0hQneADl00
    Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1KLK_0hQneADl00
    Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two others were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center including 48-year-old Lizeller Dixon and 26-year-old Dashawn Grant – both charged with breach of peace.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston police release new details on fatal multi-car, motorcycle collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Tuesday collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ncpd#Gbi#Sylvania#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Ladson convenience store. Deputies say they were notified of the robbery around 5:30 a.m., where it happened at a Scotchman off US-78. “That two masked robbers with handguns had entered the Scotchman at 10305 Highway […]
LADSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road. The incident happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road when a southbound Ford pickup truck struck a tree that was falling across the road, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
ADAMS RUN, SC
live5news.com

Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial. Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.
live5news.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash

UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy