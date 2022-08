OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. Kishoree Boegel attempted to launch Cocoatree Confectionery, 1313 W. Mequon Rd., in March of 2020, but we all know what happened then. So without much choice, she patiently waited to open her boutique chocolate business until June of 2022.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO