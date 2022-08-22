ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 26, 2022

Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident

A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week

Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
GREENVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats

Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
GREENVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Burn Bans Lifted

Based on indices such as the Ketch-Byrom drought survey, fire danger has gone from extremely high to very low. After several days of significant rainfall, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, in consultation with Fire Marshal Andy Endsley, lifted the ban on outdoor burning. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Panola, Titus, Wood, and Upshur were other counties that lifted their burn bans.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Burn Ban Lifted For Hopkins County

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Fire Marshal Andy Endsley issued an order Tuesday morning which officially lifted the burn ban for Hopkins County, following several days of with appreciable rain which moved the county from very high/severe fire danger range to very low fire danger range on drought and predictive indexes.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes

At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Candidate Filing For Local Nov. 8, 2022, Elections Ends Monday

Candidate filing for local elections to be held this fall ends Monday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2022. Filings include those for local political subdivisions such as city and school boards, as well as declaration of write-in candidacy for general, state and county offices. Aug. 22, 2022, is also the last day to order general elections and any special elections on a measure, according to Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
CUMBY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly support SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
