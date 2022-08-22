As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.

