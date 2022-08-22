Read full article on original website
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ordered the Justice Department on Thursday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge set a deadline of noon Friday for a redacted, or blacked-out, version of the document. The order means the public could soon learn at...
The GOP’s Big Tent Might Finally Collapse Now That Roe v. Wade Is Gone
Do Republicans have a case of BDE, otherwise known as Big Divorce Energy? According to my Magic 8 Ball, signs point to yes.I may be attuned to this because I’m at the age now where some of my friends are starting to get divorced. This tends to happen around the time their children head off to college, which means mom and dad were (in all likelihood) staying together for the children.A similar BDE dynamic may be at work in the Republican Party, where a marriage of convenience—that began roughly around 1973—held together for the sake of the (in this case,...
