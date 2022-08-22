ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
ELGIN, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Dog Day Today At These Free Dog-Friendly Events

National Dog Day, a beloved national celebration, calls for the utmost joy and a reason to honor your BFF– your dog! Aside from an open field to run around in, here’s a list of top-tier dog-friendly patios and bars that are celebrating the momentous occasion.   Cody’s Public House (1658 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618) is hosting a National Dog Day party this Friday for Alive Rescue, a local no-kill shelter. The benefit event is at 6 PM, and features whiskey-based $15 Neuter Shots! The West Lakeview bar will have free Pup Cups, dog treats from The Raw Butcher, and dog merch!  Then, there’s a dog-friendly happy hour at the ‘Patio on Schubert’ hosted by aliveOne (2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614), a local neighborhood bar that’s been a Lincoln Park staple for 25 years. The spacious patio hosts pups and their owners for half-price happy hour between 5 and 7 PM on weekdays. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
midwestliving.com

4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches

Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Trucks#Pup#Pet Lover#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Tiktok
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know

Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
oakpark.com

Where does the time go?

Four years ago this summer, I accepted my position as executive director of the Collaboration for Early Childhood here in Oak Park. In what feels like a very short amount of time later, life has moved me toward my next pursuit. It has been a full season of love and laughter, care and concern, hard work and tough times, all wrapped into a poignant experience that revolves around the lives and futures of our youngest children.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN TV

Suburban man waits for ‘milk’ money

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Richard Jankowski sued his former employer, dairy giant Dean Foods, for illegal discrimination. In October 2019, a federal jury ruled against the company and awarded him more than $3 million. But nearly three years later, Jankowski has yet to see a dime. “I don’t even sleep...
HUNTLEY, IL
wgnradio.com

Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
CHICAGO, IL
veranda.com

Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy