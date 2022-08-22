Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
Celebrate National Dog Day Today At These Free Dog-Friendly Events
National Dog Day, a beloved national celebration, calls for the utmost joy and a reason to honor your BFF– your dog! Aside from an open field to run around in, here’s a list of top-tier dog-friendly patios and bars that are celebrating the momentous occasion. Cody’s Public House (1658 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618) is hosting a National Dog Day party this Friday for Alive Rescue, a local no-kill shelter. The benefit event is at 6 PM, and features whiskey-based $15 Neuter Shots! The West Lakeview bar will have free Pup Cups, dog treats from The Raw Butcher, and dog merch! Then, there’s a dog-friendly happy hour at the ‘Patio on Schubert’ hosted by aliveOne (2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614), a local neighborhood bar that’s been a Lincoln Park staple for 25 years. The spacious patio hosts pups and their owners for half-price happy hour between 5 and 7 PM on weekdays.
For Sale: Chicago Man’s Castle Honoring Late Wife Is Listed At $670K
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
Where To Find Chicago's Best Hot Dogs According To Chicagoans
'I’m getting hungry just thinking about it!'
IN THIS ARTICLE
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed
CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
wgnradio.com
Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know
Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party
A viral moment at a baseball game comes to a happy ending for a young boy. It's a bit of a redemption story that all begins with a dropped hot dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago leg of national beagle rescue a great success: 'It was amazing'
Anderson Humane in South Elgin took a leap of faith when it offered to shelter 100 beagles taken from a Virginia breeding facility that was shut down. The facility had 4,000 beagles at the time.
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
oakpark.com
Where does the time go?
Four years ago this summer, I accepted my position as executive director of the Collaboration for Early Childhood here in Oak Park. In what feels like a very short amount of time later, life has moved me toward my next pursuit. It has been a full season of love and laughter, care and concern, hard work and tough times, all wrapped into a poignant experience that revolves around the lives and futures of our youngest children.
Suburban man waits for ‘milk’ money
HUNTLEY, Ill. — Richard Jankowski sued his former employer, dairy giant Dean Foods, for illegal discrimination. In October 2019, a federal jury ruled against the company and awarded him more than $3 million. But nearly three years later, Jankowski has yet to see a dime. “I don’t even sleep...
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
wgnradio.com
Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
Look: Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
Comments / 0