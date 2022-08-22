Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theregistrysocal.com
17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
NBC San Diego
Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront
A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
Owner plans to redevelop restaurant row in San Marcos
The new owner of San Marcos' famed Old California Restaurant Row has unveiled plans for redevelopment, leaving several of the current tenants fearing they will be forced to move out or close.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sudberry Properties Begins Work on First Apartments at El Corazon in Oceanside
San Diego developer Sudberry Properties said Wednesday it has begun construction on Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community with 268 luxury apartments. Luma will be the first apartment community within El Corazon, a 465-acre development on a former crystal silica mine in the heart of Oceanside. The city...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
New mini park opens in San Diego
A new mini park officially opened to the public Tuesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA
If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
sanelijolife.com
San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update
San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update. The average home selling in July 2022 in San Elijo Hills closed for 99% of the listing price, down from 110% in April. Average July market time was 12 days this is down from just 17 days in June and a low of 9 days in January.
San Diego awarded $12M to build houses for homeless
The City of San Diego was awarded nearly $12 million from the state's Project Homekey program as the city works to combat chronic homelessness, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
SDG&E: Bird responsible for power outage in east San Diego, parts of East County
Equipment damaged by a bird led to an outage that left at least 14,000 customers in the eastern part of the City of San Diego and parts of the East County without power Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Oceanside Treasury Manager Previously Convicted of Burglary for Stealing City Credit Card and Using it in Gift Card Scam
There’s a new twist in the Oceanside treasury saga. Oceanside Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, who recently accused City Treasurer Victor Roy of several misdeeds, was previously convicted of felony burglary, Voice of San Diego discovered. As a teen employee at Home Depot, Hodges stole an Oceanside city credit card...
Office Depot fire in East County causes $1M in damage
Firefighters Wednesday battled a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa that caused over $1 million in damage, first responders said.
Thrillist
These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places
Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA
The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
SDG&E Crews Work to Restore Power in South Bay, Southeast San Diego After Bonita Crash
Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power for thousands of customers in National City, and the communities of Bay Terraces, Paradise Hills and Skyline that lost service when a vehicle struck a power pole. According to the San Diego Police Department, the power outage was reported shortly after 2 p.m....
localemagazine.com
6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie
We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
City of San Diego vs Scripps Health lawsuit moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is moving forward with a lawsuit against Scripps Health, alleging a mentally ill, elderly patient was illegally discharged for financial reasons. CBS 8 has been investigating several reports of alleged patient dumping by local hospitals. The patient, identified in court records...
Comments / 0