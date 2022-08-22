ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

theregistrysocal.com

17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
CHULA VISTA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA

If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update

San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update. The average home selling in July 2022 in San Elijo Hills closed for 99% of the listing price, down from 110% in April. Average July market time was 12 days this is down from just 17 days in June and a low of 9 days in January.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Oceanside Treasury Manager Previously Convicted of Burglary for Stealing City Credit Card and Using it in Gift Card Scam

There’s a new twist in the Oceanside treasury saga. Oceanside Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, who recently accused City Treasurer Victor Roy of several misdeeds, was previously convicted of felony burglary, Voice of San Diego discovered. As a teen employee at Home Depot, Hodges stole an Oceanside city credit card...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Thrillist

These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places

Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
SAN DIEGO, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie

We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

City of San Diego vs Scripps Health lawsuit moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is moving forward with a lawsuit against Scripps Health, alleging a mentally ill, elderly patient was illegally discharged for financial reasons. CBS 8 has been investigating several reports of alleged patient dumping by local hospitals. The patient, identified in court records...
SAN DIEGO, CA

