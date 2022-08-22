Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Man Who Leads State Association Board Unveils Endorsement for Governor in 2024
(Fredericktown) It’s over two years away before Missouri chooses who their next governor will be, but an early candidate has received a nice endorsement from a state organization that is important to many in southeast Missouri. Paul Gaines of Madison County is the president of the Missouri Forest Products...
utilitydive.com
Missouri PSC lets Algonquin Power utility securitize $290M in coal retirement, Winter Storm Uri costs
An Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. utility will be able to securitize nearly $290 million in costs related to the early retirement of a coal-fired power plant and to Winter Storm Uri, producing an estimated $65.6 million in savings for ratepayers under a Missouri Public Service Commission decision issued earlier this month.
KMOV
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
irei.com
Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments form $1.5b multifamily partnership
Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments have partnered to form a new multifamily-focused investment venture. The partnership plans to acquire more than $1.5 billion of apartments in the Southeast and Texas during the next two to three years. Argyle Real Estate Partners, led by industry veteran Ryan Reyes, founder and CEO, will target core-plus and value-add opportunities in major Sun Belt markets.
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
irei.com
CPREIF buys three-building industrial portfolio in the Inland Empire West area
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (CPREIF) has strategically added to its property holdings with the acquisition of three 100 percent leased warehouse and distribution buildings totaling 109,644 square feet in Chino, Calif., within the Inland Empire West submarket. The Chino micro-market is a highly desirable location within the Inland...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
kttn.com
Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources
An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
myqcountry.com
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
ktvo.com
Missouri Conservation reverses announcement on record-setting shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reversed an announcement they made last week about a record-setting fish. On August 16, conservation officials announced that a Nebraska bow fisher had taken a 14-pound, 6-ounce shortnose gar at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16.
northwestmoinfo.com
Interviews From The 120th Missouri State Fair
If you missed any of Kyle Hill’s reports from the 120th Missouri State Fair, or you’d like to relive some of the best experiences from this year’s fair, we’ve uploaded our reports from the past two weeks to a playlist.
irei.com
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Westfield Santa Anita in Southern California for $537.5m
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has completed the $537.5 million sale of Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., to an established commercial real estate investor that owns other retail assets in Southern California. Westfield Santa Anita, an asset in URW’s U.S. regional portfolio, is an A-rated, 1.48 million-square-foot property, which is 96 percent...
kttn.com
Four area schools in northern Missouri report first-day enrollment numbers
Two area schools joined those who started classes on Tuesday with the first day of school on Wednesday, August 24th. Here are the first-day enrollment numbers. Spickard R-2 had a first-day enrollment of 18 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. There are no students in sixth grade. August 24th’s total is down six from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Spickard is first with seven students, and there is one student in third grade.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
KCTV 5
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
