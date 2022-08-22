ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
MISSOURI STATE
irei.com

Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments form $1.5b multifamily partnership

Argyle Real Estate Partners and Sembler Investments have partnered to form a new multifamily-focused investment venture. The partnership plans to acquire more than $1.5 billion of apartments in the Southeast and Texas during the next two to three years. Argyle Real Estate Partners, led by industry veteran Ryan Reyes, founder and CEO, will target core-plus and value-add opportunities in major Sun Belt markets.
TEXAS STATE
irei.com

CPREIF buys three-building industrial portfolio in the Inland Empire West area

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (CPREIF) has strategically added to its property holdings with the acquisition of three 100 percent leased warehouse and distribution buildings totaling 109,644 square feet in Chino, Calif., within the Inland Empire West submarket. The Chino micro-market is a highly desirable location within the Inland...
CHINO, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources

An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers

Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Interviews From The 120th Missouri State Fair

If you missed any of Kyle Hill’s reports from the 120th Missouri State Fair, or you’d like to relive some of the best experiences from this year’s fair, we’ve uploaded our reports from the past two weeks to a playlist.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Four area schools in northern Missouri report first-day enrollment numbers

Two area schools joined those who started classes on Tuesday with the first day of school on Wednesday, August 24th. Here are the first-day enrollment numbers. Spickard R-2 had a first-day enrollment of 18 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. There are no students in sixth grade. August 24th’s total is down six from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Spickard is first with seven students, and there is one student in third grade.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
MISSOURI STATE

Community Policy